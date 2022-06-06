State Commission for American Revolution celebration to meet Friday in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission will meet in Hartsville Friday to discuss plans for a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.

The meeting will be held in the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Board Room in the Center Theater on Fifth Street, starting at 10 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. It is open to the public.

“This group of historically-minded experts in the field of the American Revolution has been appointed by the governor of South Carolina to promote and educate the public concerning not only the events of the American Revolution, but the important part that South Carolina played in the colonies winning the American Revolution, resulting in our independence,” said Bill Segars of Hartsville, a project manager for the group.

“My task has been to find, photograph, and document the exact locations of nearly 500 markers and sites in South Carolina related to the American Revolution,” Segars said.

This is being done so that South Carolina will be ready, and historic sites can be easily found when visitors to the state for the 250th anniversary celebration, he said.

Segars will be presenting an update on his project, finding American Revolutionary Historical Markers and sites in the state during the morning session.

The group will break for lunch from noon and resume at 1 p.m. with a presentation by Jack Parker, author of “Parker’s Guide to the Revolutionary War in South Carolina.”

Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, will speak in the afternoon.

Bill Segars will give tours of Center Theater, Hartsville Museum, John L. Hart/ Maj. James Lide Coker house.

Segars said the group of Commissioners, and a host of volunteer project managers, have been meeting in Columbia during COVID and holding Zoom meetings. They are now getting out in the state, where events of the American Revolution took place to hold their meeting. The next meeting will be in Laurens.

