 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State continues to report low COVID-19 numbers
0 Comments
top story

State continues to report low COVID-19 numbers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina continued to report low COVID numbers Tuesday, and the Pee Dee continued its string of death-free days.

A confirmed coronavirus death has not been reported in the Pee Dee since Wednesday.

South Carolina, according to figures released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, reported 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 40 probable cases and three deaths from the virus for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the same period, the Pee Dee reported six confirmed cases. Florence and Dillon led the region with two cases each, followed by Darlington and Marlboro counties with one case each.

For the reporting period the state recorded 4,518 tests with 1.7% positivity.

Pee Dee counties Tuesday reported low instances of COVID-19 with the exception of Marion County which reported moderate instances of the virus.

Chesterfield County reported the lowest instance of the virus at 8.76 per 100,000 residents, followed by Williamsburg County at 9.88, Darlington County at 18.01, Marlboro County with 26.8, Dillon County with 29.53, Florence County with 44.11 and then Marion County with 61.98.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Soaring lumber prices & that new home you're building

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert