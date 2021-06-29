State continues to report low COVID-19 numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. − South Carolina continued to report low COVID numbers Tuesday, and the Pee Dee continued its string of death-free days.

A confirmed coronavirus death has not been reported in the Pee Dee since Wednesday.

South Carolina, according to figures released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, reported 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 40 probable cases and three deaths from the virus for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

For the same period, the Pee Dee reported six confirmed cases. Florence and Dillon led the region with two cases each, followed by Darlington and Marlboro counties with one case each.

For the reporting period the state recorded 4,518 tests with 1.7% positivity.

Pee Dee counties Tuesday reported low instances of COVID-19 with the exception of Marion County which reported moderate instances of the virus.

Chesterfield County reported the lowest instance of the virus at 8.76 per 100,000 residents, followed by Williamsburg County at 9.88, Darlington County at 18.01, Marlboro County with 26.8, Dillon County with 29.53, Florence County with 44.11 and then Marion County with 61.98.