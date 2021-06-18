 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State continues to report low COVID numbers
0 Comments
top story

State continues to report low COVID numbers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Friday continued to report relatively low numbers of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the reporting period that ended Wednesday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 120 new confirmed cases, 70 probable cases and two deaths -- one confirmed and another probable. The agency also reported that it recorded 8,759 tests with 2% positivity.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, reported 25 cases with more than half of them in Florence County -- 15 confirmed cases. Darlington County reported three cases, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties reported two cases each while Chesterfield county reported one case.

No Pee Dee county reported a death associated with the virus.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Giant Arc’ of galaxies raises questions about the Cosmological Principle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Local News

Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert