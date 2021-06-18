State continues to report low COVID numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Friday continued to report relatively low numbers of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
For the reporting period that ended Wednesday South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 120 new confirmed cases, 70 probable cases and two deaths -- one confirmed and another probable. The agency also reported that it recorded 8,759 tests with 2% positivity.
The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, reported 25 cases with more than half of them in Florence County -- 15 confirmed cases. Darlington County reported three cases, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties reported two cases each while Chesterfield county reported one case.
No Pee Dee county reported a death associated with the virus.