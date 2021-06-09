State COVID-19 numbers up slightly

COLUMBIA, S.C. —South Carolina on Wednesday reported a slight jump in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the rate of testing positivity stayed well under 5%.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Concerns reported, for the period that ended Monday, 162 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 76 probable cases and seven deaths associated with the virus.
For the same reporting period the Pee Dee recorded 21 confirmed cases with Marion County's 13 cases well more than half. Dillon county reported three cases, Chesterfield and Florence counties reported two cases each and Darlington County reported one case.
No Pee Dee counties reported any deaths associated with the virus.
For the reporting period the state recorded 6,158 tests with 3.4% positivity.