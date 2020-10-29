State COVID numbers again approaching 1,000 a day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 918 new confirmed cases Thursday and 60 new probable cases, 13 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 54 cases, with Florence again accounting for more than half the total with 29 confirmed cases. Darlington County reported 10 cases, Chesterfield County reported eight cases, Marlboro County reported six cases, Marion County reported five cases, Dillon County reported three cases and Williamsburg County reported two cases. Darlington, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case.
No deaths were reported by Pee Dee counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 166,344, probable cases to 8,247, confirmed deaths to 3,645, and 244 probable deaths.
If you are out and about in the community, around others or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 90 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 294 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,959,926 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 6,945 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.2%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
On Wednesday, South Carolina hospitals reported an 83.72% inpatient bed utilization rate, 76.35% ICU bed utilization rate and 26.5% ventilator utilization rate.
The hospitals reported 8,609 occupied inpatient beds, 1,143 occupied ICU beds, 490 ventilators in use, 800 COVID patients hospitalized, 202 of them in ICU beds and 97 of those on ventilators.
Florence County reported 18 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 46 hospital beds available, Chesterfield County reported nine hospital beds available, Dillon County reported 15 hospital beds available, Marion County reported seven hospital beds available and Williamsburg County reported 14 hospital beds available.
