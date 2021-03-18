State COVID numbers approaching 1,000 confirmed cases -- again

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The state's daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to creep up with Thursday's numbers at 856 confirmed cases and 357 probable cases -- well over 1,000 combined.
The state, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, reported only six confirmed deaths and one probable death -- none of which were in the Pee Dee region.
The Pee Dee Thursday reported 62 cases with Florence County, 28 confirmed cases, accounting for about half of them. Dillon County reported 14 cases, Marion County six cases, Darlington County five cases, Chesterfield County three cases and Williamsburg County one case.
Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 457,217 confirmed cases, 80,281 probable cases, 7,896 confirmed deaths, 1,042 probable deaths and 6,433,793 total tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 18,794 tests with 6.3% of them positive.
With the exception of Dillon County the Pee Dee and Grand Strand are in the moderate category for COVID cases.
Florence County reports 177.2 cases per 100,000 residents, Darlington County 144.1 cases, Chesterfield County 127.1 cases, Marlboro County 187.6 cases, Marion County 182.7 cases and Williamsburg County 98.8 cases. Dillon County reports 433.1 cases.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.