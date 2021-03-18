State COVID numbers approaching 1,000 confirmed cases -- again

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The state's daily count of COVID-19 cases continues to creep up with Thursday's numbers at 856 confirmed cases and 357 probable cases -- well over 1,000 combined.

The state, for the reporting period that ended Tuesday, reported only six confirmed deaths and one probable death -- none of which were in the Pee Dee region.

The Pee Dee Thursday reported 62 cases with Florence County, 28 confirmed cases, accounting for about half of them. Dillon County reported 14 cases, Marion County six cases, Darlington County five cases, Chesterfield County three cases and Williamsburg County one case.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 457,217 confirmed cases, 80,281 probable cases, 7,896 confirmed deaths, 1,042 probable deaths and 6,433,793 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 18,794 tests with 6.3% of them positive.

With the exception of Dillon County the Pee Dee and Grand Strand are in the moderate category for COVID cases.