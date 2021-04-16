State COVID numbers continue slow climb

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.