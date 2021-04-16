State COVID numbers continue slow climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's COVID cases continued to climb Friday though deaths remained low.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 847 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 401 probable cases along with two deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, recorded 67 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 37 of those. Darlington County reported eight cases, Williamsburg County seven cases, Marlboro County five cases, Marion County four cases and Dillon and Chesterfield counties three cases each.
Florence County reported one of the state's two deaths.
The state's metro areas are driving the high number with Charleston, Greenville, Richland and York counties all reporting more than 100 combined cases.
Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 474,358 confirmed cases, 92,919 probable cases, 8,195 confirmed deaths, 1,114 probable deaths and 7,113,186 tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 25,005 tests conducted with 4.4% positivity.