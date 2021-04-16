 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State COVID numbers continue slow climb
0 comments
top story

State COVID numbers continue slow climb

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's COVID cases continued to climb Friday though deaths remained low.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 847 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 401 probable cases along with two deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, recorded 67 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting 37 of those. Darlington County reported eight cases, Williamsburg County seven cases, Marlboro County five cases, Marion County four cases and Dillon and Chesterfield counties three cases each.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Florence County reported one of the state's two deaths.

The state's metro areas are driving the high number with Charleston, Greenville, Richland and York counties all reporting more than 100 combined cases.

Friday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 474,358 confirmed cases, 92,919 probable cases, 8,195 confirmed deaths, 1,114 probable deaths and 7,113,186 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 25,005 tests conducted with 4.4% positivity.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert