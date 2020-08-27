State COVID numbers continue to decline, Pee Dee reports 68 cases Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 424 new confirmed cases and 42 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 14 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 68 confirmed COVID cases and two probable cases. Florence and Dillon counties each reported 15 cases, Darlington and Marlboro counties reported 10 cases each, Chesterfield County reported eight cases, Williamsburg County reported six cases and Marion County reported four cases. Florence and Chesterfield counties each reported one probable case.
Florence County reported two deaths while Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.
Francis Marion University now reports four active COVID cases and 10 cumulative cases.
The university also reports and R(O) number of .91. Any number lower than 1 indicates decreasing spread of the virus and any number greater than 1 indicates increaseing spread.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113,107, probable cases to 1,491, confirmed deaths to 2,494, and 134 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 233 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Wednesday, a total of 980,834 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 5,234 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 8.1%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
South Carolina hospitals Thursday reported a bed utilization of 82.27%, an ICU bed utilization of 75.98% and a ventilator utilization rate of 31.75.
The hospitals reported 8,391 inpatient beds in use, 1,461 ICU beds in use, 502 ventilators in use, 1,006 COVID patients hospitalized, 262 of them in ICU beds and 144 of them ventilated.
