State COVID numbers continue to decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 250 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 29 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
The Pee Dee reported 47 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 23 cases, Dillon County reported nine cases, Marion and Chesterfield counties each reported three cases, Darlington County reported two cases, Marlboro County reported one case.
Florence County reported two deaths while Chesterfield, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097, probable cases to 2,116, confirmed deaths to 2,800, and 142 probable deaths.
State schools reported their COVID numbers:
- All Saints Episcopal Day reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Bennettsville Primary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Cheraw High reported fewer than five student cases
- Easterling Primary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Edwards Elementary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Henry L. Sneed Middle reported fewer than five student cases.
- Jefferson Elementary reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Maranatha Christian reported fewer than five student cases.
- Marion High reported fewer than five faculty cases.
- Marion Middle reported fewer than five student cases.
Francis Marion University Wednesday reported neither an increase nor a decrease in campus COVID cases.
The university did report an R(O) number for South Carolina of 1.16. An R(O) number greater than one indicates increasing community spread while a number less than one indicates a decrease in community spread.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 258 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 234 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,083,009 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 1,744 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.3%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals Wednesday reported 76.67% inpatient bed utilization, 73.4% ICU bed utilization and 31.82 ventilator utilization.
Hospitals reported 7,749 occupied inpatient beds, 1,068 occupied ICU beds and 498 ventilators in use, 801 COVID patients hospitalized, 224 of them in ICU and 133 of those ventilated.
Florence County reported 102 beds available, Darlington County 42 beds available, Chesterfield County a dozen beds available, Dillon County four beds available, Marion County two beds available and Williamsburg County 11 beds available.
