State COVID numbers creeping back up

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 704 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
The Pee Dee reported 67 confirmed cases. Florence reported 25 cases, Marlboro County reported 16 cases, Darlington County reported nine cases, Williamsburg County reported seven cases, Chesterfield County reported five cases, Dillon County reported four cases and Marion County reported one case.
Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 107,274, probable cases to 1,137, confirmed deaths to 2,248, and 112 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 165 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Tuesday, a total of 946,826 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 4,195 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.8%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
South Carolina on Wednesday had a 79.67% hospital bed utilization rate, a 76.85% ICU bed utilization rate and a 33.65 ventilator utilization rate. The state reported 8,134 patients hospitalized who uses 1,119 ICU beds and 531 ventilators. There are 1,168 COVID patients hospitalized, 293 of them in ICU and 164 of them on ventilators.
