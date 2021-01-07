State COVID numbers, deaths remain high

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday continued to report new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the thousands and a testing positivity rate higher than 30% as the the vaccine rollout moved through Phase 1a of recipients.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday reported Tuesday's COVID-19 cases as 3,935 confirmed and 69 probable cases and an additional 51 deaths and 29 probable deaths.

The Pee Dee over the same period the Pee Dee reported 320 confirmed cases with Florence leading the way with 133 cases followed by Darlington County with 62 cases, Chesterfield County with 32 cases, Marlboro County with 31 cases, Williamsburg County with 25 cases, Marion County with 21 cases, and Dillon County with 16 cases.

Florence County reported five confirmed or probable deaths followed by Darlington County with two deaths and Chesterfield, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties with one death each.

The Upstate continues to post the state's highest numbers with Greenville County atop the pile with 662 cases followed by Spartanburg County with 208, Anderson County with 149 cases and Pickens County with 105 cases -- 1,124 cases or roughly 28% of the state's cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}