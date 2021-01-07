State COVID numbers, deaths remain high

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Tuesday continued to report new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the thousands and a testing positivity rate higher than 30% as the the vaccine rollout moved through Phase 1a of recipients.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday reported Tuesday's COVID-19 cases as 3,935 confirmed and 69 probable cases and an additional 51 deaths and 29 probable deaths.
The Pee Dee over the same period the Pee Dee reported 320 confirmed cases with Florence leading the way with 133 cases followed by Darlington County with 62 cases, Chesterfield County with 32 cases, Marlboro County with 31 cases, Williamsburg County with 25 cases, Marion County with 21 cases, and Dillon County with 16 cases.
Florence County reported five confirmed or probable deaths followed by Darlington County with two deaths and Chesterfield, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties with one death each.
The Upstate continues to post the state's highest numbers with Greenville County atop the pile with 662 cases followed by Spartanburg County with 208, Anderson County with 149 cases and Pickens County with 105 cases -- 1,124 cases or roughly 28% of the state's cases.
Spartanburg County reported 14 confirmed and probable deaths, Greenville County 13, Anderson County six and Pickens County two.
Other counties with high numbers included Lexington with 391, Richland with 282, Charleston county with 255 and Horry County with 233.
For Tuesday the state reported 11,500 tests were conducted with a 34.2% positivity rate.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative statistics to 310,246 total confirmed cases, 27,866 probable cases, 5,189 confirmed deaths, 472 probable deaths and 3,895,919 total tests.
South Carolina's hospitals reported that, as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, an 83.43% inpatient hospital bed utilization rate, 82.97% ICU bed utilization rate and 33.3% ventilator utilization rate.
The hospitals reported 9,232 occupied inpatient beds, 1,413 occupied ICU beds and 658 ventilators in use, 2,424 COVID patients hospitalized, 469 of them in an ICU bed and 247 of those ventilated.
- Florence County reported 667 hospital beds occupied and 56 beds available; 58 ICU beds occupied and seven available, 10 ventilated patients and 58 ventilators available.
- Darlington County reported 69 beds occupied and 20 beds available; 13 ICU beds occupied and two available, two ventilated patients and 21 ventilators available.
- Chesterfield County reported 48 beds occupied and no beds available; 34 ICU beds occupied and 20 available and 12 patients ventilated and 11 ventilators available.
- Dillon County reported 38 beds occupied and one bed available; 14 ICU beds occupied and three available, one patient ventilated and 11 available.
- Marion County reported 36 beds occupied and zero beds available; 29 ICU beds occupied and 11 beds available and five patients ventilated and 21 ventilators available.
- Williamsburg County reported 14 beds occupied and seven beds available; 13 ICU beds occupied and nine available and two patients ventilated and 16 ventilators available.