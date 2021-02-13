State COVID numbers dip back below 2,000 Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 1,561 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 402 probable cases, 13 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday, 11:59 p.m.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 99 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for about half of them and more than twice the number of any other Pee Dee county — 46 cases. Darlington County reported 18 cases, Dillon County reported 10 cases, Marion County reported nine cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported six cases and Chesterfield County reported four cases.

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths associated with the virus.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 423,711 total confirmed cases, 59,429 probable cases, 7,072 confirmed deaths, 839 probable deaths and 5,455,375 total tests.

For the reporting period, the state recorded 34,617 tests and 6.4% of them were positive.

COVID information

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.