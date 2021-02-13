 Skip to main content
State COVID numbers dip back below 2,000 Saturday
State COVID numbers dip back below 2,000 Saturday

The COVID-19 virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 1,561 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 402 probable cases, 13 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Thursday, 11:59 p.m.

The Pee Dee for the same period reported 99 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for about half of them and more than twice the number of any other Pee Dee county — 46 cases. Darlington County reported 18 cases, Dillon County reported 10 cases, Marion County reported nine cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported six cases and Chesterfield County reported four cases.

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths associated with the virus.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 423,711 total confirmed cases, 59,429 probable cases, 7,072 confirmed deaths, 839 probable deaths and 5,455,375 total tests.

For the reporting period, the state recorded 34,617 tests and 6.4% of them were positive.

COVID information

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

At the same time DHEC’s Care Line also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

