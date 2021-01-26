State COVID numbers drop below 2,000 Tuesday, Pee Dee reports seven deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's daily count of confirmed COVID cases dropped below 2,000 Tuesday, though the Pee Dee was hard hit in confirmed deaths from the virus.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday announced 1,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the state, 22 probable cases, 24 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths for the period that ended Sunday.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 153 confirmed cases with Florence County atop the pile with 82 cases followed by Darlington County with 25 cases, Chesterfield County with 15 cases, Williamsburg County with 10 cases Marion County with nine cases and Dillon and Marlboro counties with six cases each.
Florence County reported four confirmed deaths, Darilngton County two confirmed deaths and Marion County one confirmed death.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 381,812 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 41,855 probable cases, 5,944 confirmed deaths, 634 probable deaths and 4,730,018 tests administered.
For the reporting period there were 9,181 tests administered and 21.7% of the tests came back positive.
South Carolina hospitals, as of Wednesday, reported an 80% inpatient bed utilization rate, a 78.27% ICU bed utilization rate and a 34.76% ventilator utilization rate.
The state's hospitals reported 9,075 occupied inpatient beds, 1,390 occupied ICU beds, 689 ventilators in use, 2,173 COVID patients hospitalized, 440 of them in an ICU bed and 279 of those on ventilators.
DHEC reported that, as of Monday, the state remained in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout and that the state has received 632,100 doses of the two vaccines and has delivered 281,277 doses and that appointments have been scheduled to deliver an additional 318,409 doses.
DHEC also reported that 23,518 first doses and 541 second doses have been delivered to residents in long-term care facilities while 10,788 first doses and 212 second doses have been administered to long-term care facility staff.