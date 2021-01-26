State COVID numbers drop below 2,000 Tuesday, Pee Dee reports seven deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's daily count of confirmed COVID cases dropped below 2,000 Tuesday, though the Pee Dee was hard hit in confirmed deaths from the virus.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday announced 1,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the state, 22 probable cases, 24 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths for the period that ended Sunday.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 153 confirmed cases with Florence County atop the pile with 82 cases followed by Darlington County with 25 cases, Chesterfield County with 15 cases, Williamsburg County with 10 cases Marion County with nine cases and Dillon and Marlboro counties with six cases each.

Florence County reported four confirmed deaths, Darilngton County two confirmed deaths and Marion County one confirmed death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 381,812 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 41,855 probable cases, 5,944 confirmed deaths, 634 probable deaths and 4,730,018 tests administered.

For the reporting period there were 9,181 tests administered and 21.7% of the tests came back positive.