 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State COVID numbers drop to near 100
0 comments
breaking top story

State COVID numbers drop to near 100

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As more and more South Carolinians are vaccinated and the summer weather allows residents to be outside more and more the state's COVID case numbers continue to fall -- Tuesday's numbers were down to close to 100 confirmed cases.

South Carolina Tuesday, for the period that ended Sunday, reported 112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 46 probable cases and two deaths -- neither of which was in the Pee Dee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the same period the Pee Dee reported eight cases with Marlboro County's four cases accounting for half the area's case load. Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Marion counties each reported one case.

While the case load was down so were the number of tests conducted.

For the period the state reported 5,602 tests with 3.7% positivity.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Official: I-40 bridge could be closed for 'months'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Teresa Myers Ervin, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes clash over Florence City Council committee appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication. The dispute between the council members started with Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as the result of a recently held council retreat.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert