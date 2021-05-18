State COVID numbers drop to near 100

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As more and more South Carolinians are vaccinated and the summer weather allows residents to be outside more and more the state's COVID case numbers continue to fall -- Tuesday's numbers were down to close to 100 confirmed cases.

South Carolina Tuesday, for the period that ended Sunday, reported 112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 46 probable cases and two deaths -- neither of which was in the Pee Dee.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported eight cases with Marlboro County's four cases accounting for half the area's case load. Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Marion counties each reported one case.

While the case load was down so were the number of tests conducted.

For the period the state reported 5,602 tests with 3.7% positivity.