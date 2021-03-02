State COVID numbers fall below 500 Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's daily COVID-19 count Tuesday fell below 500 cases after climbing to more than 1,000 daily cases over the weekend.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 496 cases and 96 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Sunday. The agency also reported 13 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 47 cases with Darlington County ahead of the pack with 17 cases followed by Florence County wtih 16 cases, Dillon County with five cases, Marion County with four cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two cases each.

No Pee Dee counties reported any COVID related deaths for the period.

Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 445,523 total confirmed cases, 73,300 probable cases, 7,606 confirmed deaths, 970 probable deaths and 5,999,533 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 14,821 tests with 4.6% of those tests coming back positive.

Vaccine Stats

So far the state has delivered 619,884 first doses and 284,924 second doses of vaccine to residents.