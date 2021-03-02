 Skip to main content
State COVID numbers fall below 500 Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's daily COVID-19 count Tuesday fell below 500 cases after climbing to more than 1,000 daily cases over the weekend.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 496 cases and 96 probable cases for the reporting period that ended Sunday. The agency also reported 13 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 47 cases with Darlington County ahead of the pack with 17 cases followed by Florence County wtih 16 cases, Dillon County with five cases, Marion County with four cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with two cases each.

No Pee Dee counties reported any COVID related deaths for the period.

Monday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 445,523 total confirmed cases, 73,300 probable cases, 7,606 confirmed deaths, 970 probable deaths and 5,999,533 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 14,821 tests with 4.6% of those tests coming back positive.

Vaccine Stats

So far the state has delivered 619,884 first doses and 284,924 second doses of vaccine to residents.

Pee Dee Counties report the following vaccine statistics:

  • Florence County has administered 58,135 vaccines
  • Darlington County has administered 14,020 vaccines
  • Williamsburg County has administered 7,248 vaccines
  • Dillon County has administered 4,125 vaccines
  • Chesterfield County has administered 3,236 vaccines
  • Marlboro County has administered 2,123 vaccines
  • Marion County has administered 1,132 vaccines

The average of a vaccine recipient in South Carolina is 61.3 years old with males trending a little older and females a little younger.

Available vaccine clinics

Appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines for the Pee Dee Region in DHEC’s CVAS scheduling system. Residents in Phase 1A, including those 65 and older, can go to CVAS at the link below to register and schedule an appointment, or call the following number for assistance with scheduling: 1-866-365-8110.

Upcoming clinics include:

  • March 3, Darlington First Baptist Church, 216 South Main Street, Darlington, SC 29532
  • March 4, Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 165 North Bethel Road, Scranton, SC 29591
  • March 5, Tollison Gym, 701 Wilcox Avenue, Marion, SC 29571
  • March 5, Mt. Olive AME Church, 2738 Woodrow Road, Sumter, SC 29153

There is one mass vaccination clinic available in the Pee Dee in March, at Darlington Raceway conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center March 5.

Beyond the Pee Dee there is a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center March 3 conducted by McLeod Loris Seacoast.

COVID-19 information

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

