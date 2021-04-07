 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State COVID numbers hover around 500
0 comments
breaking top story

State COVID numbers hover around 500

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's total COVID-19 case load Wednesday continued to hang at about 500 cases but the positivity rate from testing shot up to close to 8%, according to figures released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina, for the reporting period that ended Monday, reported 324 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 178 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

The Pee Dee for the period reported a dozen cases with Florence accounting for half of them with six cases. All other Pee Dee counties -- Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg -- reported one case each.

For the reporting period the state tallied 6,250 test with a positivity rating of 7.9%.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert