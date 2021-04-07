State COVID numbers hover around 500

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's total COVID-19 case load Wednesday continued to hang at about 500 cases but the positivity rate from testing shot up to close to 8%, according to figures released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina, for the reporting period that ended Monday, reported 324 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 178 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

The Pee Dee for the period reported a dozen cases with Florence accounting for half of them with six cases. All other Pee Dee counties -- Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg -- reported one case each.

For the reporting period the state tallied 6,250 test with a positivity rating of 7.9%.