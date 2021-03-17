State COVID numbers jump in Wednesday's report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After several days of low numbers South Carolina's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Wednesday jumped to 733 cases with another 228 probable cases, 38 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths.
The Pee Dee, for the reporting period that ended Monday, tallied 42 confirmed cases with Florence reporting 18 followed by Dillon with six cases, Chesterfield and Darlington counties with five cases each, Marion County with four cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with four cases each.
Florence County reported two deaths while Darlington and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.
Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative numbers to 456,296 confirmed cases, 79,804 probable cases, 7,890 confirmed deaths, 1,043 probable deaths and 6,404,208 total tests conducted.
For the reporting period the state recorded 24,026 tests of which 4.5% were positive.
The state Wednesday reported that 949,023 residents had started the vaccination routine while 525,590 residents had completed theirs.
Based on an estimated population of 4.1 million residents 15-years-old and up that means 12.8% of the vaccinatable population has been vaccinated while 23.1% are on their way.
Florence County leads the Pee Dee in instances of vaccinations with 2,686 residents per 10,000 residents vaccinated followed by Darlington County with 2,540, Marion County with 2400, Williamsburg County with 2,290, Dillon County with 2,217, Chesterfield County with 1,967 and Marlboro County with 1,849.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.