State COVID numbers jump in Wednesday's report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After several days of low numbers South Carolina's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Wednesday jumped to 733 cases with another 228 probable cases, 38 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths.

The Pee Dee, for the reporting period that ended Monday, tallied 42 confirmed cases with Florence reporting 18 followed by Dillon with six cases, Chesterfield and Darlington counties with five cases each, Marion County with four cases and Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with four cases each.

Florence County reported two deaths while Darlington and Williamsburg counties each reported one death.

Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative numbers to 456,296 confirmed cases, 79,804 probable cases, 7,890 confirmed deaths, 1,043 probable deaths and 6,404,208 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 24,026 tests of which 4.5% were positive.

The state Wednesday reported that 949,023 residents had started the vaccination routine while 525,590 residents had completed theirs.

Based on an estimated population of 4.1 million residents 15-years-old and up that means 12.8% of the vaccinatable population has been vaccinated while 23.1% are on their way.