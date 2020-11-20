State COVID numbers remain above 1,000 daily cases, Pee Dee reports 77 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of DHEC's continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information it provides, daily COVID-19 data will have a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27.
This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported. DHEC's epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC’s data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.
Additionally, the agency will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data for those three days will be clearly provided in the following day’s report. We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media, to make time to unwind and to connect with others.
DHEC on Friday reported 1,479 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 82 probable cases of the virus and 26 deaths confirmed to have been from COVID-19 and 5 deaths probably caused by the virus.
The Pee Dee reported 77 confirmed COVID cases with Florence County accounting for more than half of those — 39 cases. Darlington County reported 15 cases, Marlboro County reported nine cases, Dillon County reported five cases, Williamsburg County four cases, Marion County three cases and Chesterfield County two cases. Darlington County reported 11 probable cases, Chesterfield County seven probable cases, Marlboro County three and Florence County two.
Darlington County reported the probable COVID-19 death of an elderly resident while Florence and Dillon counties each reported the confirmed COVID-19 deaths of middle-aged residents.
For South Carolina this brings cumulative COVID totals to 191,021 confirmed cases, 12,140 probable cases, 3,949 confirmed deaths and 282 probable deaths.
The state has conducted 2,458,520 tests.
As of Friday there are 292 testing sites statewide.
On Friday DHEC reported 11,207 people were tested for the virus and 13.2% of them tested positive.
State hospitals Friday reported 80.57% inpatient beds utilized, 77.65% of ICU beds utilized and 24.64% of ventilators utilized.
The hospitals reported 8,933 occupied inpatient beds, 1,313 occupied ICU beds, 476 ventilators in use, 808 COVID patients hospitalized, 203 of them in ICU beds and 106 of them ventilated.
Florence County reported 80 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 26 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 23 beds available, Dillon County reported no beds available, Marion County reported no beds available and Williamsburg County reported 11 beds available.
