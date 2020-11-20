State COVID numbers remain above 1,000 daily cases, Pee Dee reports 77 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of DHEC's continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information it provides, daily COVID-19 data will have a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27.

This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported. DHEC's epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC’s data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.

Additionally, the agency will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data for those three days will be clearly provided in the following day’s report. We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media, to make time to unwind and to connect with others.