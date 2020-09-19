 Skip to main content
State COVID numbers remain high, Pee Dee reports 76 cases
State COVID numbers remain high, Pee Dee reports 76 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 706 new confirmed cases and 40 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee  reported 76 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 26, Dillon and Marion counties each reported 11, Williamsburg County reported nine Darlington County reported eight, and Marlboro County reported seven.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,052, probable cases to 3,188, confirmed deaths to 3,017, and 171 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

Currently, there are 328 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Friday, a total of 1,218,911 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,331 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2%.

