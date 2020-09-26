State COVID numbers remain in the 600s, Pee Dee in the 40s

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 639 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 27 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 46 COVID cases. Dillon County reported a dozen, Darlington County reported 11, Florence County reported nine, Chesterfield County reported six, Marlboro County reported four and Marion and Williamsburg counties reported two each.
Dillon, Florence and Marion counties reported one death each.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,338, probable cases to 3,935, confirmed deaths to 3,141, and 182 probable deaths.
On Sept. 25, Clemson University’s lab reported more than 15,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC, which includes approximately 500 individual positive results. These results cover a time frame of June 6-September 25. These results have been uploaded into DHEC's database and are reflected in its online data. These tests are reflected in the department's historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.
DHEC continues to reiterate to labs that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. The overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting their positive and negative results to DHEC, as required. This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians.
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, the department recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
Currently, there are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Friday, a total of 1,352,583 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,451 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.9%.
