State COVID numbers take big jump, Pee Dee reports 71 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 951 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 53 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
The Pee Dee reported 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Florence County reported 31, Dillon County reported 16, Marlboro County reported eight, Darlington County reported six, Chesterfield and Marion counties reported four each and Williamsburg County reported two.
Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Marion counties each reported one death.
Francis Marion University reported 10 active cases and 21 cumulative cases.
FMU also reported a state R(O) number of .88. A number larger than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates decreasing spread.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 126,792, probable cases to 2,254, confirmed deaths to 2,877, and 151 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Who should get tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the spread of the virus.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 317 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,389 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.9%.
Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.
South Carolina hospitals on Friday reported 82.29% inpatient bed utilization, 75.05% ICU bed utilization and 33.55% ventilator utilization.
They reported 8,355 occupied inpatient beds, 1,086 occupied ICU beds and 525 ventilators in use. They reported 806 COVID patients hospitalized, 220 of them in ICU beds and of those 131 ventilated.
Florence County reported 38 beds available, Darlington County reported 32 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 14 beds available, Dillon County reported no beds available, Marion County reported four beds available and Williamsburg reported 12 beds available.
