State COVID numbers Thursday approach 100 confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported as close to 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it could without hitting triple digits along with seven deaths tied to the virus.
For the reporting period that ended Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 99 confirmed cases of the virus, 89 probable cases of the virus, five confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported seven confirmed cases with Florence County reporting five cases and Darlington and Dillon counties reporting one case each.
Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one COVID related death.
The state reported 5,106 tests with 3% positivity.