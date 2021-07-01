 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State COVID numbers Thursday approach 100 confirmed cases
0 Comments
top story

State COVID numbers Thursday approach 100 confirmed cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Thursday reported as close to 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it could without hitting triple digits along with seven deaths tied to the virus.

For the reporting period that ended Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 99 confirmed cases of the virus, 89 probable cases of the virus, five confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the same period the Pee Dee reported seven confirmed cases with Florence County reporting five cases and Darlington and Dillon counties reporting one case each.

Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported one COVID related death.

The state reported 5,106 tests with 3% positivity.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Henry McMaster's budget vetoes include nearly $5.6 million in Pee Dee projects

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's battle with the South Carolina General Assembly over earmarks could cost the Pee Dee nearly $5.6 million. The governor issued his budget veto message on Friday afternoon. Of the 15 vetoes, six involve projects suggested by individual members of the General Assembly and grouped together for a vote by the General Assembly. 

+3
Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system
Local News

Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system

FLORENCE, S.C. -- With a few words and gestures Florence residents Andrew and Eula Kampizioines continued their history of giving to the Florence County Library System with the donation of a check to the Friends of the Florence County Library and the placing of their names on a plaque in the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library's entrance.

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway
Local News

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will soon have its own Smoothie King again. A sign in the former Jimmy Johns location in a shopping center along the Pamplico Highway indicates that the location will soon become a Smoothie King franchise.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert