State COVID numbers under 400 to start the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Sunday reported more than 300 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with almost 10 new deaths associated with the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported that for the period that ended Friday the state recorded 378 new confirmed cases of the virus, 203 probable cases, eight confirmed deaths and one probable death.

For the same period the Pee Dee recorded 19 confirmed cases with Florence County reporting seven cases followed by Darlington County with five cases, Williamsburg County with three cases, Chesterfield County with two cases and Marion and Marlboro counties with one case each.

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths.

Sunday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 485,766 total cases, 98,751 probable cases, 8,444 confirmed deaths, 1,148 probable cases and 7,579,142 tests conducted.

Sunday the state reported 14,965 tests with 5.7% positivity.