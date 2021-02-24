State COVID trends heading in right direction as state reports 896 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Wednesday continued to report COVID-19 trends that are, for the most part, heading in the correct direction as it reported 896 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 299 probable cases, 25 confirmed deaths and 20 probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Wednesday accounted for 32 of the cases with no county reporting more than 10 cases. Florence County reported nine cases, Chesterfield County eight cases, Marion County reported four cases, Darlington, Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported three cases and Marlboro County reported two cases.
Florence County reported three deaths while Dillon and Marion counties each reported one death.
Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 438,861 confirmed casts, 70,183 probable cases, 7,460 confirmed deaths, 938 probable deaths and 5,795,304 total tests conducted.
During the reporting period, South Carolina reported 16,333 tests and that 8.8% of them came back positive.
Key Indicators
The rate of cases per 100,000 individuals is down from 69.4 on Jan. 23 to 27.9 today, yesterday's was 23.2, according to DHEC's key indicators Website.
The percent positive of the tests conducted in the last 30 days is also trending down from about 13% on Jan. 20 to 4.6% on Feb. 20 and 8.8% Wednesday.
Deaths are trending down as well from an average above 100 deaths per day to an average of about 25 deaths per day.
Hospitalizations have declined from more than 2,000 to 939 patients Wednesday. ICU placements are also down from more than 400 to 231 as of Wednesday. Ventilator use is down from 300 to 135.
The only figure not trending in the right direction is tests conducted daily which is also trending down from about 700 tests to about 500 tests.
Available vaccine clinics
Appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines for the Pee Dee Region in DHEC's CVAS scheduling system. Residents in Phase 1A, including those 65 and older, can go to CVAS at the link below to register and schedule an appointment, or call the following number for assistance with scheduling: 1-866-365-8110.
The is one mass vaccination clinic available in the Pee Dee in March, at Darlington Raceway conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center March 5.
Beyond the Pee Dee there is a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center March 3 conducted by McLeod Loris Seacoast.
COVID-19 information
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.