State COVID trends heading in right direction as state reports 896 new cases

Deaths are trending down as well from an average above 100 deaths per day to an average of about 25 deaths per day.

Hospitalizations have declined from more than 2,000 to 939 patients Wednesday. ICU placements are also down from more than 400 to 231 as of Wednesday. Ventilator use is down from 300 to 135.

The only figure not trending in the right direction is tests conducted daily which is also trending down from about 700 tests to about 500 tests.

Available vaccine clinics

Appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccines for the Pee Dee Region in DHEC's CVAS scheduling system. Residents in Phase 1A, including those 65 and older, can go to CVAS at the link below to register and schedule an appointment, or call the following number for assistance with scheduling: 1-866-365-8110.

The is one mass vaccination clinic available in the Pee Dee in March, at Darlington Raceway conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center March 5.

Beyond the Pee Dee there is a mass vaccination clinic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center March 3 conducted by McLeod Loris Seacoast.

COVID-19 information