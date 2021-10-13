State, Florence NAACP Branches hosting South Carolina Stay Plus events

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents struggling to get caught up on rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive a helping hand from the South Carolina State NAACP and Florence Branch of the NAACP.

The organizations will host a South Carolina Stay Housing Plus assistance project events for the next three Fridays and Saturdays at Trinity Baptist Church at 124 W. Darlington St. The events will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays beginning Oct. 15 and ending Oct. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Oct. 16 and ending Oct. 30.

South Carolina Stay Plus is a rental and utility assistance program established in May. It is funded by $272 million from the United States Department of the Treasury

The program offers up to 12 months back rent plus up to three months of future rental assistance. If a person has been forced to move, that person could be eligible to receive moving costs, hotel/motel expenses and move-in costs. Legal and other fees are also covered by the program.

People seeking assistance should bring a valid identification document, a lease or other evidence of a lease and proof of income.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.