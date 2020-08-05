COLUMBIA, S.C. – Five more coronavirus deaths in Florence County were reported Wednesday, the most of any county in South Carolina.
The state is only a few days away from reaching the 100,000 mark of coronavirus cases.
On Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,175 new confirmed cases and 23 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 94,837 probable cases to 635, confirmed deaths to 1,819 and probable deaths to 75.
A total of 54 new cases were reported in Florence County, bringing its total to 3,182. Its death total rose to 105, which ranks fifth in the state behind Greenville (189), Charleston (172), Richland (145) and Horry (138) counties. Two of the Florence County deaths announced Wednesday involved middle-aged people.
In Darlington County, 24 new cases and one death were announced Wednesday, bringing the totals to 1,172 cases and 33 deaths.
One death – a middle-aged person – was announced Wednesday in Marion County, bringing the death toll there to 13.
As of Tuesday, a total of 804,195 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,679 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 20.7%.
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 117 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
DHEC reports that of 1,443 total ICU beds in the state, 311 available and 1,132 are in use (78.45% utilization rate).
Of 1,469 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 363 are in ICU and 270 are ventilated.
