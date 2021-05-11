State implements gas 'abnormal disruption' price gouging regulations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson today announced Wednesday he has declared an abnormal disruption in the market following the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline and therefore the state’s price gouging statute is in effect.

“I’m urging everyone to be careful and be patient,” Attorney General Wilson said. “We hope this gas shortage will last just a few days, but we must be wary of individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging. According to state law, price gouging constitutes a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice.

“I urge citizens to remain vigilant and notify my office immediately if you believe you have witnessed or are aware of price gouging. Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov; go to our website at www.scag.gov to fill out a form to report price gouging, or call 803-737-3953 if you have witnessed a likely violation.”

The price gouging law (SC 39-5-145) is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.