State in need of foster homes, Epworth Children's Home speaker says

The organization opened its first foster care office in the the midlands and one in the Pee Dee in April. It now has foster home offices statewide, Lee said.

The organization also has counseling centers and programs where they work with state officials to help families take steps to avoid their children needing to go into foster care.

The organization is out in the community working to get more foster homes certified.

The entire process takes 90-120 days and includes the organization assisting with filling out paperwork, reading over policies with prospective foster parents and doing the necessary vetting.

Lee said there is also a home inspection to make sure that it is safe, and possible financial assistance to the prospective foster parents to make simple upgrades that ensure the home passes that inspection.

The current shortage of foster homes has a ripple effect throughout the state system and children are paying for it, Lee said.

"The kids are having to spend nights in the DSS offices, which I absolutely hate," Lee said. "I can't imagine it; it breaks my heart."