State in need of foster homes, Epworth Children's Home speaker says

FLORENCE, S.C. — The state is in a crisis with a shortage of foster homes for children in crisis.
In Florence County there are approximately 170 children in need of foster care — the sixth highest number of children in the state, said Nicholas Lee, foster care director for the Pee Dee region for Epworth Children's Home.
"Just a few months ago we had over 200 kids in Florence County. We were fourth highest in the state," Lee said. "If we go two counties over to Horry County they have over 200 and they're actually fourth."
Lee, who earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Charleston Southern, his master's degree in clinical counseling from the Citadel and is a licensed professional counselor associate, spoke Wednesday to the Florence Lions Club.
Epworth Children's Home is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. It started as an orphanage and has been around for about 125 years.
During that time the terminology for what the home does has changed and it is now considered to be either a group home or congregate care facility.
In 2018, the organization began to open foster care homes as the direction in the care of children and is moving away from group home settings to foster care, Lee said.
The organization opened its first foster care office in the the midlands and one in the Pee Dee in April. It now has foster home offices statewide, Lee said.
The organization also has counseling centers and programs where they work with state officials to help families take steps to avoid their children needing to go into foster care.
The organization is out in the community working to get more foster homes certified.
The entire process takes 90-120 days and includes the organization assisting with filling out paperwork, reading over policies with prospective foster parents and doing the necessary vetting.
Lee said there is also a home inspection to make sure that it is safe, and possible financial assistance to the prospective foster parents to make simple upgrades that ensure the home passes that inspection.
The current shortage of foster homes has a ripple effect throughout the state system and children are paying for it, Lee said.
"The kids are having to spend nights in the DSS offices, which I absolutely hate," Lee said. "I can't imagine it; it breaks my heart."
"For some of these kids they don't have safe homes. They don't have homes where they have learned what love looks like," Lee said. "It's up to us as a community to break that."
So far the organization has been able to get four Pee Dee homes licensed and have another 19 homes working through the process.
Lee said the organization is in need of parents who step up and say "I want to foster, I want to make a difference in the lives of these kids."
The need is beyond just parents, he said.
The organization needs advocates in the community, financial support and relevant contributions that are used to build community closets to support foster families.
Until that happens, Lee said resources will continue to be lacking.
"I do believe we are in a state of crisis," he said. "When they say it takes a village to raise a child, that is exactly it."