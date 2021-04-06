 Skip to main content
State lands CDC grant to boost vaccinations, reports 358 new confirmed COVID cases
State lands CDC grant to boost vaccinations, reports 358 new confirmed COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is getting a $47 million federal boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities.

The award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment. Officials say 75% of the total funding has to go toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities.

As an example, the CDC said the money could go toward training people to go door-to-door in their own areas, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for vaccine appointments. Funds could also be used to hire community health workers focusing on bilingual outreach.

Black residents — who comprise around 27% of the state's population — represent only 17% of South Carolinians who have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to state health officials. Numbers are even lower among Latino residents.

“This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a release.

The award — part of $3 billion in total funding going to dozens of jurisdictions across the country — comes from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that President Joe Biden signed into last last month.

Last month, South Carolina opened vaccination to all residents age 16 and older. As of this week, nearly 1.4 million, or about 33.5% of the total population, have gotten at least one vaccine dose, according to public health officials. More than 784,000, or about 19%, have been fully vaccinated.

The rush to vaccine comes as many states report increasing cases of the virus.

South Carolina, after several days of combined virus totals in the 1,000 case range, Tuesday reported a drop in the overall number of cases but an increase in the positive findings of tests.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 358 new confirmed cases of the virus and 179 probable cases -- 537 combined cases -- and no deaths for the reporting period that ended Sunday.

The Pee Dee, for the same reporting period, recorded only 23 cases with Florence County's nine cases at the front of the pack followe3d by Dillon County's four cases, Williamsburg and Darlington counties which reported three cases each, Chesterfield and Marion counties which reported two cases and Marlboro County that reported no cases.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 468,525 total confirmed cases, 89,278 probable cases, 8,112 confirmed deaths, 1,092 probable deaths and 6,902,210 total tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 10,636 tests with a positivity rate of 5%.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

