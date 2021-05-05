State leading indicators on COVID continue in right direction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to record a steep decline while the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests continues a much slower decline, according to figures from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday.

South Carolina on Wednesday reported 397 new confirmed cases of the virus and another 261 probable cases along with 11 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths for the reporting period that ended Monday.

For the same time period the Pee Dee reported 29 confirmed cases with Florence leading the way with 13 cases followed by Chesterfield County with five cases, Darlington County with four cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties with three cases each and Dillon County with one case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No Pee Dee county reported any deaths associated with the virus for the reporting period.

The percent positive of the state's COVID tests has declined from 5.6% average on April 6 to 4.8% Wednesday. The average number of cases per 100,000 residents has dropped from 18.5 on April 6 to 15.4 Wednesday.

Wednesday's numbers bring the state's running totals to 483,975 confirmed cases, 97,860 probable cases, 8,396 confirmed deaths, 1,140 probable deaths 7,496,105 tests conducted.

For the reporting period the state recorded 10,038 tests with a 5.5% positivity rate.