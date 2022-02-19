State legislative delegation opens constituent services office in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County’s state legislative delegation has opened an office for constituent services at Francis Marion’s University Place in downtown Florence.

Located on the third floor of 142 N. Dargan St., the office will serve Florence County residents living in the nine districts represented in the South Carolina legislature. The office, which opened this week, is staffed by an administrator who will assist all delegation members and their Florence County constituents on state-related matters.

“This office will be a wonderful resource to the people of Florence County, and a great tool of service for members of the state delegation,” said Rep. Phillip Lowe, chairman of Florence County’s state legislative delegation. “Furthermore, it allows us to expand existing constituent service efforts throughout the county.”

Lowe said the constituent services office is the first step in additional delegation outreach efforts. There are plans to hold annual listening sessions with county residents to hear their concerns and provide legislative updates.