State mandates masks be worn on school buses
State mandates masks be worn on school buses

BLDG School Bus
MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina students who ride a school bus to class will have to mask up and that will go into effect no later than Monday.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman issued an order to that end Thursday morning.

"In an effort to mitigate virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible, we will again enforce the CDC's Order requiring face covering on school buses beginning August 30th.Buses will be equipped with a supply of face coverings that meet CDC Order requirements," the state department of education wrote on its Facebook page. "If a student boards without a face covering, drivers will offer the student a face covering. However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order."

State officials stopped enforcing the mask order July 6 at a time when COVID-19 rates and transmission rates in South Carolina were low.

"It has become apparent based on COVID-19 data being reported by schools along with increasing levels of the highly transmissible Delta variant in local communities, that more protective measures are needed to lower the risk of virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating a safely as possible," Spearman wrote in the order reinstating the mandate.

