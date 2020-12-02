State marks 15th straight day of 1,000-plus COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced 1,612 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 70 probable cases along with 35 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

Wednesday marked the 15th consecutive day of total confirmed cases in excess of 1,000.

The Pee Dee Wednesday reported 105 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Florence County accounted for almost half of those with 48 cases followed by Darlington County with 18 cases, Dillon County with 15 cases, Marlboro County with eight cases, Chesterfield County with seven cases, Marion County with six cases and Williamsburg County with three cases.

Darlington County Wednesday reported five confirmed deaths from the virus, Florence County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable death and Chesterfield County reported one confirmed death.

Counties that posted the highest numbers included Greenville County with 284 confirmed cases, Horry County with 126 confirmed cases, Richland County with 117 cases, Anderson County with 104 cases, and Spartanburg County with 94 cases.