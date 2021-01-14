State moves to expand number of vaccinators as DHEC reports

“This Order goes a long way in helping hospitals and other providers prepare for administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. LLR, along with the Board of Medical Examiners and the Board of Nursing and other health professional licensing boards, are committed to doing everything we can to help South Carolinians gain access to a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and safely as possible. We continue to stand ready to assist DHEC in its endeavor to do so,” LLR Director Emily Farr said.

These newly qualified persons will need to enroll in the federal program all providers must successfully complete in order to administer COVID-19 vaccine. There are currently 924 vaccine provider sites enrolled in the federal program for administering COVID-19 vaccine and 286 of those provider sites are currently activated and able to administer the vaccine. The number of activated sites will increase as vaccine becomes more widely available.

The move to increase the number of healthcare workers qualified to administer vaccinations happened on a day the DHEC reported an additional 4,809 confirmed COVID cases, 136 probable cases, 18 deaths and five probable deaths.

The numbers, as of Tuesday, are hindered by an internal system issue that affects the accuracy of the numbers. DHEC has indicated that once resolved by the vendor it will go back and add additional cases to the county level data.