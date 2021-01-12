State moves to expand vaccine program, reports artificially low COVID totals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Wednesday people who are 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as state and federal health officials move to expand vaccination programs.

The expansion comes as medical centers continue to vaccinate staff and long-term-care facilities continue to vaccinate residents.

On Tuesday in the Pee Dee, MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center was booking vaccine appointments online at muschealth.org/vaccine-1a.

"Currently McLeod Health is administering vaccines to those expecting second doses and McLeod health care workers. We anticipate more allocation in the days ahead and will be communicating that through our website, the press and social media pages," McLeod spokesperson Tracy Stanton said.

Stanton said that DHEC had indicated the agency expected to have an additional 50 vaccine locations as well as a mobile clinic and some DHEC sites available across the state by next week.

The move to expand vaccination efforts comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control grapples with "internal systems errors" for the second day that leave it unable to produce an accurate count of the state's COVID-19 cases.