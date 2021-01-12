 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State moves to expand vaccine program, reports artificially low COVID totals
0 comments
top story

State moves to expand vaccine program, reports artificially low COVID totals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Wednesday people who are 70 and older can schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as state and federal health officials move to expand vaccination programs.

The expansion comes as medical centers continue to vaccinate staff and long-term-care facilities continue to vaccinate residents.

On Tuesday in the Pee Dee, MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center was booking vaccine appointments online at muschealth.org/vaccine-1a.

"Currently McLeod Health is administering vaccines to those expecting second doses and McLeod health care workers. We anticipate more allocation in the days ahead and will be communicating that through our website, the press and social media pages," McLeod spokesperson Tracy Stanton said.

Stanton said that DHEC had indicated the agency expected to have an additional 50 vaccine locations as well as a mobile clinic and some DHEC sites available across the state by next week.

The move to expand vaccination efforts comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control grapples with "internal systems errors" for the second day that leave it unable to produce an accurate count of the state's COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, DHEC reported 1,361 new confirmed COVID cases, 22 probable cases, 29 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths as of Sunday.

Of the numbers reported, the Pee Dee accounted for 169 cases, with Florence atop the pile with 36 cases. Darlington County reported 29 cases, Dillon County 26, Williamsburg County 23, Marion County 16, Chesterfield County five and Marlboro County one.

Of the state's deaths reported, Florence County had six confirmed and one probable while Marion County had four confirmed, Darlington County had two confirmed and Williamsburg County had one probable.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 328,028 total confirmed cases and 31,329 probable cases, 5,358 confirmed deaths, 502 probable deaths and 4,760,340 tests administered.

DHEC officials have indicated that once the systems issue is rectified, the real totals will be updated.

A number not impacted by the systems problem was the number of tests administered in the time period − 4,496, with 30.3% of those tested being positive for the virus.

South Carolina hospitals reported, as of Tuesday, a 80.88% utilization rate for inpatient beds, a 79.65% utilization rate for ICU beds and a 34.64% utilization rate for ventilators.

The hospitals also reported 9,083 occupied inpatient beds, 1,382 occupied ICU beds, 679 ventilators in use, 2,453 hospitalized COVID patients, 485 of them in ICU and 270 of those ventilated.

Florence County reported 74 hospital beds currently available, 211 hospitalized COVID patients, 42 of those in an ICU bed, 20 ICU beds currently available and 28 COVID patients on ventilators.

Darlington County reported 41 hospital beds currently available, 21 hospitalized COVID patients, six of them in an ICU bed, two ICU beds currently available and five COVID patients on ventilators.

Chesterfield County reported six hospital beds currently available, 16 hospitalized COVID patients, one COVID patient in an ICU bed and one ICU bed available.

Dillon County reported no hospital beds currently available, 11 hospitalized COVID patients, one of them in an ICU bed, no ICU beds available and one COVID patient on a ventilator.

Marion County reported no hospital beds available, 17 hospitalized COVID patients, three COVID patients in an ICU bed and three ICU beds available and one COVID patient on a ventilator.

Williamsburg County reported eight hospital beds available, eight hospitalized COVID patients, no ICU beds available, four COVID patients in ICU beds and no ICU beds available.

HOW TO SCHEDULE

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, those 70 and older can begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at locations currently accepting vaccine appointments.

DHEC’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator will be live Wednesday, Jan. 13. This online map will show the locations currently accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.

Beginning Jan. 13, individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating contact information for making an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.

Appointments should be scheduled; walk-ins may not be able to receive vaccine.

You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.

South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

The appointment scheduling phone line for each location may operate different hours of the day. This isn’t determined by DHEC.

South Carolina, like all states, currently has limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. Facilities receive doses of vaccine each week from the federal government.

Individuals are encouraged to schedule their second shot as soon as they can. It’s important that individuals receive both doses of the same brand of vaccine to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases
Local News

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert