State moves to limit in-person court appearances during COVID spike

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Municipal Courts will halt all in-person procedures until further notice -- a decision made at the direction of the South Carolina Supreme Court.

"In light of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina, and the expectation by the medical community and experts that the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the near future, it is prudent to once again make changes to the operations of the summary courts for the protection of those who work within the courts, as well as those who use the courts," South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty wrote in the order.

"All in-person proceedings in the summary courts statewide beginning on or after January 11, 2021 are hereby suspended until further Order of the Chief Justice," he wrote in the order.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bond hearings, restraining orders, orders of protection and vacating of bench warrants are some of the listed exceptions.

Technology-assisted non-jury trials can continue.

"Where possible, the use of of remote communication technology to conduct proceedings is encouraged," Beaty wrote in his order.