State names State Transport Police Officer of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced its 2020 State Transport Police (STP) Officer of the Year Friday.

A division of DPS, the State Transport Police is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.

“Our State Transport Police officers work diligently to ensure commercial trucks are properly inspected and road-worthy as they transport vital goods and services across our state,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “It is a privilege to stop and recognize the service of those outstanding officers who make our roads safer for both commercial motor vehicle traffic and passenger vehicles.”

Col. Dean Dill is commander of the State Transport Police.

Dill recognized officers of the year as well as introducing 19 new officers that will serve throughout South Carolina.

“Every day our officers hit the ground running ready to serve our communities,” Dill said. “One of the highlights each year is taking an opportunity to say thank you to those who consistently go above and beyond in their mission of keeping our South Carolina roadways safe. I’m proud to lead and work alongside each of them.”