State now has had two weeks of 1,000-plus daily COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two consecutive weeks, the state has reported more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Tuesday marked the end of the second week of such numbers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced an additional 1,297 confirmed cases Tuesday along with 23 probable cases of the virus and 13 new confirmed deaths from the virus and 10 probable deaths.

The Pee Dee reported 73 cases. Florence County led the way at 35 cases. Darlington County reported nine cases, Marlboro County reported eight cases, Williamsburg County reported seven cases, Chesterfield County reported six cases, Dillon County reported five cases and Marion County reported three cases.

Florence County reported a probable death from the virus.

Upstate counties continue to drive the state's high numbers.

Greenville County reported 237 new confirmed cases, Spartanburg County 125 confirmed cases, Anderson County 79 confirmed cases and Pickens County 73 confirmed cases − 514 total cases.

This brings the state's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 205,004 confirmed cases and 13,908 probable cases along with 4,091 confirmed deaths and 313 probable deaths.