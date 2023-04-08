FLORENCE, S.C. — A new statewide study found that many struggle to find and afford adequate housing in South Carolina, and leaders in local governments say they are looking for ways to ease the burden.

The study is the first of two parts that will make up the Palmetto State Housing Study, which was commissioned by the South Carolina General Assembly to examine housing conditions in the state. According to the study, housing needs and prices are much higher now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s been some readjustment in the housing market in the last 12 months; sales activity has come down a bit, but overall housing prices have appreciated significantly over the past decade and especially since 2020, since the pandemic, because of the surge in demand,” said Joseph VonNessen. He is a research economist at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business and the author of the study.

The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, also called SC Housing, and the Darla Moore School of Business collaborated on the study.

The affordability problem is driven by an “imbalanced” market, the study says.

Since the 2008 recession, housing construction in South Carolina and across the country has slowed down, but South Carolina has continued to see a significant population increase that outpaces the national average, according to the study.

“The census projects that the southeastern United States will be the region of the county that sees the most population growth as a percentage among any region in the United States again for the foreseeable future, over the next two decades,” VonNessen said.

The study shows that, in South Carolina, approximately 50% of renters and 25% of homeowners with a mortgage are housing cost burdened, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines as a household that spends more than 30% of its income on housing.

In Florence County those numbers are slightly lower, as 46.1% of renters and 24.7% of homeowners with a mortgage are cost burdened.

According to Florence Assistant City Manager Clint Moore, the study is “spot on.”

“The points that they hit on, while they may not be as severe and significant here in Florence, are certainly very prevalent,” Moore said. “Our observation is that we’re very much in need of more housing stock.”

The problem is worse for people with a low income. Statewide about 90% of those earning less than $35,000 annually are estimated to be housing cost burdened, according to the study.

In Florence County, the problem is even worse: 94.4% of low-income households are housing cost burdened.

Even among middle-income households, defined by the study as those making between $35,000 and $75,000 annually, costs are high. The study says 34.5% of middle-income households are cost burdened.

In Florence County, middle-income households are a bit better off, as only 31% are cost burdened.

Shawn Brashear, director of the Florence County planning department, said he is looking into ways to incentivize housing development but that there are few options available for county governments in South Carolina.

“We understand that there is a need for housing and diverse housing types in the county,” he said. “People need a good decent place to live. People need a safe, comfortable place to live.”

Only about four counties in the whole state have some kind of development incentive for housing, Brashear said.

“There’s just not a template to model,” he said. “But we are very interested because we’ve got some pretty significant job announcements coming out, and we know that we’re going to need housing for those people to live in.”

Florence County hopes to continue to attract more jobs and other industries, Brashear said. With new jobs and with college kids, growing housing stock is a necessity.

Cities often have an easier time offering incentives, according to Brashear.

“We see a lot of the development being drawn into the city of Florence,” he said. “A builder who will attempt to build some houses, develop a subdivision, he’ll get drawn into the city of Florence because they get a much more reduced rate for the water and sewer fees by being in the city than if they were in the county.”

Moore said the city is working to encourage the construction of new housing primarily with its new development code.

“We’ve been pretty proactive in this with our united development code when we updated that back in 2018,” he said. “We wanted to provide alternatives to keep costs for developers and homeowners and residents as low as possible without compromising quality.”

The main way the development code does this is by incentivizing “cluster development,” which is when a developer preserves a certain amount of open space on a property in order to increase the density of buildings on other parts of the property, Moore said.

“It’s kind of a multi-layer of benefits,” he said. “One, you’re preserving open space, ecosystems, protecting that natural buffer, all of the green infrastructure benefits you get from preserving open space, the amenity for the residents; but two, you’re also minimizing the amount of infrastructure that’s going in the ground, so its less water line, less sewer line, less roadway.”

Because of the high cost of construction right now, few developers have used the cluster development option so far, according to Moore. He said he expects interest to pick up soon.

Housing is also a focus of the city’s new comprehensive plan, Moore said.

Using the most recent census data available, the study says that Florence County is neither shrinking nor growing, a rare thing in South Carolina.

Half of the state’s counties have experienced population losses over the past decade, while roughly the other half gained significant numbers of new residents in the same time. Only two counties, Florence and Newberry, showed no population change.

Moore and Brashear disagree. They say that Florence County is growing and that the census data is wrong.

“We challenged it, and we got increased by a few hundred, but even now we just don’t feel like it is reflective of what we are seeing here internally as far as residential subdivisions that we’ve approved and things of that nature,” Moore said.

Brashear echoed Moore’s sentiments and said the number of homes being built do not add up to what the census said about the county’s population.

“We permit 250 new houses and 250 new manufactured homes every year,” he said. “If those people are leaving, it still doesn’t balance out because then we would have an overage of vacant housing, and that’s just not out there.”

The study makes different suggestions for counties depending on whether they are growing or shrinking: encourage more housing if growing or encourage renovation of existing housing if shrinking.

Moore said Florence falls somewhere in the middle, and because of that, the city focuses on both growth and rehabilitation. The Neighborhood Revitalization Project is one example of this focus, he said.

Though it does not have any focus on renovation, the county tries to make it easy for developers to build new housing. However, that does not mean the county is lax with its codes, Brashear said.

“We just can’t let anybody do anything they want to do, but things do process fairly quickly,” he said.

The city’s primary responsibility is to make the city an “attractive place,” according to Moore.

“When I say attractive, I mean both aesthetically and physically. When you come into our area, it needs to be an attractive looking place to live and work,” he said. “It also needs to be attractive for economic development and business. Within our organization, being attractive for working with our residents and developers and making it an easy process to navigate the world of city government.”

That in and of itself is promoting housing and supports the development to meet the needs that we are currently seeing,” Moore said.