State officials ask Fourth Circuit to reconsider abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins are asking the Fourth Circuit Court Appeals to re-examine a ruling made by a three-judge panel in the battle over the state's fetal heartbeat law.

McMaster announced Tuesday morning that he and the other defendants in the suit over the law have filed a petition asking for a rehearing in front of the 14 judges on the court over the panel's decision to uphold a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing the law.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

“We’ve said we will take this case all the way to the United States Supreme Court, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do if we have to,” McMaster said in a news release announcing the petition. “There is no right more precious and more fragile than the right to life, and we will do everything in our power to protect it.”