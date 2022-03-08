State officials ask Fourth Circuit to reconsider abortion law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins are asking the Fourth Circuit Court Appeals to re-examine a ruling made by a three-judge panel in the battle over the state's fetal heartbeat law.
McMaster announced Tuesday morning that he and the other defendants in the suit over the law have filed a petition asking for a rehearing in front of the 14 judges on the court over the panel's decision to uphold a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing the law.
The Fourth Judicial Circuit includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
“We’ve said we will take this case all the way to the United States Supreme Court, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do if we have to,” McMaster said in a news release announcing the petition. “There is no right more precious and more fragile than the right to life, and we will do everything in our power to protect it.”
The law seeks to ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat unless the pregnancy falls under certain exceptions like rape or incest. The heart begins to beat during weeks five or six of a pregnancy.
The most recently available statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that nearly all of the state’s abortions occur between 0-13 weeks of gestation with 45% of abortions occurring before six weeks and 55% occurring between seven and 13 weeks.
McMaster signed the bill enacting the law in February 2021 and the law was immediately challenged by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women's Clinic and an individual who argued it violated Supreme Court decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
On March 19, District of South Carolina Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued an injunction preventing the state from enforcing the new law.
Her injunction was appealed to the Fourth Judicial Circuit which assigned the appeal to a three judge panel that upheld Geiger’s decision granting the injunction.