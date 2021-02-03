State opens COVID vaccines to those 65 and older

“As we evaluate supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” said DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor. “While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get the vaccine, it's important to understand the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina, like in all states. To best protect the safety and health of all South Carolinians we must make sure those at highest risk of severe illness and death get vaccinated first."

More than 81% of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 65 and older. The average age for COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina is 75. There are approximately 309,000 South Carolinians between the ages of 65 and 69. To date, South Carolina has received 777,250 vaccine and has given 439,888 shots. In addition, 382,695 South Carolinians have scheduled vaccine appointments.

In South Carolina there are currently 458 activated COVID-19 vaccine sites, many of which are currently accepting appointments, with the others set to begin accepting appointments soon.

What to know:

Beginning Monday, February 8, any South Carolina resident who is at least 65 years old can schedule their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine.