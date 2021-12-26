 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
State park rangers to host New Year's hikes across SC
0 Comments
top story

State park rangers to host New Year's hikes across SC

  • 0
First Day Hike

Park Ranger Chad Miller talks to the First Day Hike group after walking a little over four miles through the Cheraw State Park on New Year's Day 2016.

 MEGAN MAY/MORNING NEWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year's Day.

The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile (800 meters) to 5 miles (8 kilometers) all throughout the day varying from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts.

The hikes include looking at wildflowers at Oconee Station State Park, hunting for shells and fossils during low tide at Edisto Beach State Park or learning about Revolutionary War history at the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site.

The full schedule of hikes is at the South Carolina State Parks website.

"South Carolina State Parks offer an adventure for everyone. After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a First Day Hike is a chance to unplug, de-stress, recharge and maybe even learn something new while enjoying the natural beauty of the Palmetto State," state parks director Paul McCormack said in a statement.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert