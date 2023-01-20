 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Port Authority's Barbara Melvin to speak at Chamber luncheon

  • 0
Barbara Melvin

Barbara Melvin, President & CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has announced its’ guest speaker for the 2023 Business Outlook Luncheon set for March 22.

Barbara Melvin, President & CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, will address the more than 500 business and civic leaders who will attend.

The South Carolina Ports owns and operates the Port of Charleston, Port of Georgetown, Inland Port in Greer and the Inland Port in Dillon, located just north of Florence.

The port authority has invested more than $2 billion in port infrastructure in recent years to keep South Carolina globally competitive.

“With the current industry growth and expansion in the Florence area, proximity to our ports will allow for greater business opportunities. We hope to hear more about those possibilities from Barbara Melvin at the March Outlook Luncheon,” said Mike Miller, chamber president.

People are also reading…

The Outlook event will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University.

The Florence Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year will also be recognized.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center, the doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begin at noon. Individual registration is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Special reserved tables of 8 are available for $450.

To register go to https://web.florencescchamber.com/events/2023-Outlook-Luncheon-3322/details or call the Chamber at 843-665-0515 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September. Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies last week. She's charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult. An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named. McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Council members Thursday got down to the county's business, honored a county football team, elected officers, passed a litany of rezonings, OK'd a feral cat plan, and conducted a contentious public hearing at its annual organizational meeting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 1,200 nursing homes had COVID infections of 75%, according to government study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert