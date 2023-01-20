State Port Authority's Barbara Melvin to speak at Chamber luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has announced its’ guest speaker for the 2023 Business Outlook Luncheon set for March 22.

Barbara Melvin, President & CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, will address the more than 500 business and civic leaders who will attend.

The South Carolina Ports owns and operates the Port of Charleston, Port of Georgetown, Inland Port in Greer and the Inland Port in Dillon, located just north of Florence.

The port authority has invested more than $2 billion in port infrastructure in recent years to keep South Carolina globally competitive.

“With the current industry growth and expansion in the Florence area, proximity to our ports will allow for greater business opportunities. We hope to hear more about those possibilities from Barbara Melvin at the March Outlook Luncheon,” said Mike Miller, chamber president.

The Outlook event will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University.

The Florence Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year will also be recognized.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center, the doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begin at noon. Individual registration is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Special reserved tables of 8 are available for $450.

To register go to https://web.florencescchamber.com/events/2023-Outlook-Luncheon-3322/details or call the Chamber at 843-665-0515 for more information.