State records 200,00th COVID case, reports 1,797 additional cases Saturday
State records 200,00th COVID case, reports 1,797 additional cases Saturday

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced an additional 1,797 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 but no additional deaths.

The Pee Dee on Saturday recorded 122 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for well over half of that number, 70 cases. Marlboro County reported 20 cases, Darlington County 11 cases, Williamsburg County eight cases, Chesterfield and Dillon counties five cases each and Marion County three cases.

Upstate counties continue to fuel the state's high case total.

Greenville County reported 373 cases Saturday, Spartanburg 150 cases, Pickens County 144 cases and Anderson County 108 cases — a total of 775 cases in those counties. Horry County with 111 cases, York County with 104 cases and Lexington County with 101 cases also reported high numbers Saturday.

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative virus totals to 201,354 total cases, 13,557 probable cases and 4,043 deaths.

So far the state has tested 2,674,247 people for the virus with 13,915 of those tests taking place Friday and, out of those tested, 12.9% tested positive.

South Carolina's hospitals reported 71.31% utilization rate on inpatient beds, 70.52% utilization rate on ICU beds and 24.73% utilization rate on ventilators.

They further reported 7,097 inpatient beds occupied, 1,196 ICU beds occupied, 481 ventilators in use, 879 COVID patients hospitalized, 236 of them in ICU beds and 117 of those ventilated.

Florence County reported 147 hospital beds available, Darlington County reported 39 beds available, Chesterfield County reported 18 beds available, Dillon County reported nine beds available, Marion County reported no beds available and Williamsburg County reported 17 beds available.

