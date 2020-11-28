State records 200,00th COVID case, reports 1,797 additional cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced an additional 1,797 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 but no additional deaths.

The Pee Dee on Saturday recorded 122 confirmed cases with Florence County accounting for well over half of that number, 70 cases. Marlboro County reported 20 cases, Darlington County 11 cases, Williamsburg County eight cases, Chesterfield and Dillon counties five cases each and Marion County three cases.

Upstate counties continue to fuel the state's high case total.

Greenville County reported 373 cases Saturday, Spartanburg 150 cases, Pickens County 144 cases and Anderson County 108 cases — a total of 775 cases in those counties. Horry County with 111 cases, York County with 104 cases and Lexington County with 101 cases also reported high numbers Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's numbers bring the state's cumulative virus totals to 201,354 total cases, 13,557 probable cases and 4,043 deaths.

So far the state has tested 2,674,247 people for the virus with 13,915 of those tests taking place Friday and, out of those tested, 12.9% tested positive.