State releases new guidance on wearing masks

This decision is based on the latest science that tells us that the currently approved vaccines are working. The risk of being infected or spreading COVID-19 once fully vaccinated is very low, and therefore wearing a mask if you are fully vaccinated is not needed.

Over the course of the pandemic, DHEC has worked with our federal partners and others to regularly monitor and review the latest data and science to support us in providing informed guidance and making decisions. We are highly encouraged and excited by this news because it means that our hard work is paying off. We would in particular like to recognize our many partners, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and the many community organizations without which we would not be at this point.

Most of all, we are at this point today because of the commitment of South Carolinians to take steps not just to protect themselves, but to protect others from the disease, including wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated. Thanks to you, we have been able to increase access to critical testing to help better detect the disease in our communities and enhance availability to vaccines across all corners of our state. Today, more than 1.4 million South Carolinians are now fully vaccinated.