State remains in the 3,500 COVID case range Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Friday reported 3,528 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for the period of Jan. 20.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also recorded 97 probable cases, 23 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths.

The Pee Dee recorded 289 confirmed cases with Florence responsible for 126 of them, followed by Chesterfield County with 36 cases, Darlington and Marion counties with 32 cases each, Dillon County with 31 cases, Williamsburg County with 18 cases and Marlboro County with 14 cases.

Florence County reported five deaths, Marlboro County three deaths and Darlington County one death.

Friday's report brings the state's cumulative totals to 369,782 confirmed cases, 39,406 probable cases, 5,791 confirmed deaths, 613 probable deaths and 4,555,905 total tests administered.

The state reported 12,418 tests and of those, 28.4% came back positive.

South Carolina hospitals reported that, as of Friday, an 83.35% inpatient bed utilization rate, an 80.41% ICU bed utilization rate and a 37.52% ventilator utilization rate.