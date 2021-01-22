State remains in the 3,500 COVID case range Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Friday reported 3,528 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 for the period of Jan. 20.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also recorded 97 probable cases, 23 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths.
The Pee Dee recorded 289 confirmed cases with Florence responsible for 126 of them, followed by Chesterfield County with 36 cases, Darlington and Marion counties with 32 cases each, Dillon County with 31 cases, Williamsburg County with 18 cases and Marlboro County with 14 cases.
Florence County reported five deaths, Marlboro County three deaths and Darlington County one death.
Friday's report brings the state's cumulative totals to 369,782 confirmed cases, 39,406 probable cases, 5,791 confirmed deaths, 613 probable deaths and 4,555,905 total tests administered.
The state reported 12,418 tests and of those, 28.4% came back positive.
South Carolina hospitals reported that, as of Friday, an 83.35% inpatient bed utilization rate, an 80.41% ICU bed utilization rate and a 37.52% ventilator utilization rate.
The state's hospitals reported 8,470 occupied inpatient beds, 1,441, occupied ICU beds, 741 ventilators in use, 2,293 COVID patients hospitalized, 460 of them in an ICU bed and 311 of those ventilated.
- Florence County hospitals reported 61 beds currently available, 175 COVID beds occupied, 32 ICU beds available, 42 COVID ICU beds occupied, 74 ventilators and 37 COVID patients on ventilators.
- Darlington County reported 13 beds available, 28 COVID beds occupied, 1 ICU bed available, five COVID ICU beds occupied, seven ventilators available and three COVID patients ventilated.
- Chesterfield County reported 13 beds available, 10 COVID beds occupied, zero ICU beds available, one COVID ICU bed occupied, one ventilator available and two COVID patients ventilated.
- Dillon County reported zero hospital beds available, 15 COVID beds occupied, one ICU bed available, two COVID ICU beds occupied, five ventilators available and zero COVID patients ventilated.
- Marion County reported two beds available, 20 COVID beds occupied, three ICU beds available, four COVID ICU beds occupied, nine ventilators available and four COVID patients ventilated.
- Williamsburg County reported six beds available, six COVID 19 beds occupied, zero ICU beds available, two COVID ICU beds occupied, one ventilator available and two COVID patients ventilated.