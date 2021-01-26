State Rep. William Bailey could challenge Tom Rice in 2022

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A South Carolina state representative could challenge Congressman Tom Rice in 2022.

State Rep. William Bailey announced Tuesday that he has begun the formation of an exploratory committee for a possible 2022 run for the Republican nomination for Congress in South Carolina's seventh congressional district.

Bailey is a Republican representing northeastern Horry County in the South Carolina House of Representatives. He was elected to the State House of Representatives in 2018 and reelected in 2020. He currently is a member of the Judiciary Committee and the Interstate Cooperation Committee. Prior to being elected to the Statehouse, he served as North Myrtle Beach's director of public safety.

The seventh district includes northeastern South Carolina including most of the Pee Dee and all of the Grand Strand. Rice, a Republican, has represented the district since it was recreated in 2012.

“In times like these, we need a strong conservative voice in Washington to represent the people of the 7th District," Bailey said in a news release. "It’s now obvious to everyone that we do not have that voice.”