State Rep. William Bailey could challenge Tom Rice in 2022

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A South Carolina state representative could challenge Congressman Tom Rice in 2022.
State Rep. William Bailey announced Tuesday that he has begun the formation of an exploratory committee for a possible 2022 run for the Republican nomination for Congress in South Carolina's seventh congressional district.
Bailey is a Republican representing northeastern Horry County in the South Carolina House of Representatives. He was elected to the State House of Representatives in 2018 and reelected in 2020. He currently is a member of the Judiciary Committee and the Interstate Cooperation Committee. Prior to being elected to the Statehouse, he served as North Myrtle Beach's director of public safety.
The seventh district includes northeastern South Carolina including most of the Pee Dee and all of the Grand Strand. Rice, a Republican, has represented the district since it was recreated in 2012.
“In times like these, we need a strong conservative voice in Washington to represent the people of the 7th District," Bailey said in a news release. "It’s now obvious to everyone that we do not have that voice.”
Bailey's formation of an exploratory committee comes 13 days after Rice voted in favor of a resolution to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
Bailey added in the news release that he had received many calls about potentially running for Congress. He added that the people he's spoken to are upset with Rice and that some Republican activists have called Rice a disappointment. Bailey said there is a group of Republicans calling for Rice to resign.
“With the socialist Democrats now in control of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate we need someone who will stand up and fight for conservative values, not vote to impeach them,” Bailey continued.
Bailey added that he’ll be meeting with individuals and groups in the days ahead to discuss building a strong grassroots organization as well as a fundraising team.
If Bailey goes forward, he will be the second Republican to challenge Rice for the nomination since Rice won the recreated seat in 2012. In 2018, Rice handily defeated Larry Guy Hammond in the Republican primary.