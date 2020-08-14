State reports 1,015 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 119

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday announced 1,015 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Friday reported 119 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Florence County reported 53 cases, Darlington County 33 cases, Marlboro County 10 cases, Williamsburg County nine cases, Chesterfield County five cases and two probable cases and Marion County five cases.
Florence and Darlington counties reported one death each.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880, probable cases to 961, confirmed deaths to 2,106, and 98 probable deaths.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
Currently, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Thursday, a total of 912,936 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,763 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.0%.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.
Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.
As of Friday 81.2% of the state's hospital beds — 8,437 — were occupied and 77.34% of the state's ICU beds — 1,126 — were occupied. There are 1.296 COVID patients hospitalized, 327 of those are in ICU and 198 of those are on ventilators.
Florence County continues to report zero beds available, Dillon County one bed available, Chesterfield County eight beds available, Williamsburg County nine beds available, Marion County 13 beds available and Darlington County 41 beds available.
