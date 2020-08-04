COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,168 new confirmed cases and 7 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 52 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Tuesday reported 79 confirmed cases and three deaths.
Florence County reported 39 cases, Darlington County reported 15 cases, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties six cases, Chesterfield County five cases and Marion and Dillon counties four cases.
Williamsburg County reported two deaths, Florence County reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 93,604 probable cases to 586, confirmed deaths to 1,774, and 73 probable deaths.
As of Monday, a total of 795,871 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,389 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.
Currently, there are 133 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 220 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had.
Therefore, hospitals’ total number of beds reported includes pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds, rehabilitation beds and others. As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical issues.
DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
