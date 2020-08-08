State reports 1,178 new COVID cases, Pee Dee 124 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Saturday announced 1,178 new confirmed cases and 6 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 67 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee reported 124 COVID-19 cases. Florence County reported 35 cases, Darlington County 26 cases, Dillon and Marlboro counties 16 cases each, Chesterfield and Williamsburg counties 12 cases each and Marion County seven cases.
Florence County reported five COVID-19 deaths while Williamsburg County reported two deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 98,743, probable cases to 717, confirmed deaths to 1,931, and 76 probable deaths.
As of Friday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 7,405 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.9%.
Currently, there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Saturday morning, 1,879 inpatient beds were available and 8,503 were in use, which is an 81.90% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,503 inpatient beds currently used, 1,424 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,585 ventilators, 552 are in use and 234 of those are COVID-19 patients.